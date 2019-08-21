More airlines using electronic passes for domestic flights

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Two more of the nation’s airlines have begun allowing passengers to board domestic flights with electronic boarding passes, the Civil Aeronautics Administration said yesterday, in line with a paperless boarding policy promoted by the agency.

Far Eastern Air Transport on Aug. 1 began allowing passengers to check in online through its app an hour before takeoff, the airline said, adding that they could also choose their seats and download an electronic boarding pass through the app.

Uni Air said that passengers could book tickets through its Web site and mobile app, as well as 7-Eleven’s ibon kiosks and FamilyMart’s FamilyPort machines.

Starting yesterday, passengers could check in, choose seats and download electronic boarding passes through the mobile app from the day before the flight to 40 minutes before departure, Uni Air said.

If they do not need to check in baggage, passengers only need to arrive at the boarding gate 30 minutes before their flight departs, it said.

Mandarin Airlines has allowed passengers to board domestic flights with electronic boarding passes since July 11, making it the first carrier in the nation to do so.

After passengers download an electronic boarding pass through the airline’s mobile app between one and 24 hours before departure, they only need to arrive at the boarding gate 25 minutes before takeoff if they do not need to check in baggage.

The paperless boarding policy has proven effective at reducing the amount of paper used for international flights, the agency said, adding that it on March 1 began allowing the use of scanners for electronic tickets.