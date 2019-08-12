Kinmen Bridge to open by mid-2021, Minister Lin says

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The Kinmen Bridge is scheduled to be opened by the middle of 2021, Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said on Saturday, adding that it would be the pride of Taiwanese and residents of the outlying county.

Lin made the statement after watching Freeway Bureau personnel finish installing the last pile for the bridge, which connects the main Kinmen island and Leiyu Township (烈嶼, on Lesser Kinmen).

He is glad that close to 50 percent of the construction has been completed, he said, adding that he had said in May that he would revisit Kinmen when that mark was reached.

Little did he know that a lot has been accomplished in the past three months, particularly construction in the deep-water zone, Lin said.

Kinmen County Commissioner Yang Cheng-wu (楊鎮浯) of Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) said that construction experts from Taiwan, South Korea and Hong Kong have worked on the bridge.

The county would have a completed transport system once it is opened, Yang said.

Taiwan is also building Tamkang Bridge in New Taipei City, a bridge connecting two major islands in Lienchiang County (Matsu) and reconstructing the Penghu Trans-Oceanic Bridge, Lin said.

These projects could use the technology applied in the construction of the Kinmen Bridge, Lin said, adding that the technology could be exported for construction projects in Southeast and South Asian nations.

The Kinmen Bridge would help connect the two islands in every way, he said.