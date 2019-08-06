Tsai gives EU office head Order of Brilliant Star

Staff writer, with CNA

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday conferred the Order of Brilliant Star With Violet Grand Cordon on Madeleine Majorenko, outgoing director of the European Economic and Trade Office, for her contributions to promoting bilateral relations.

Majorenko assumed the post in July 2015 and is to step down later this month.

“It’s a personal pleasure for me to receive an award from you,” Majorenko told Tsai during the ceremony at the Presidential Office Building, adding that during her time in Taiwan, she has witnessed Tsai’s inauguration and the work that her administration has done, which has seen Taiwan flourish.

Majorenko said that she has been in Taiwan for four years and has had a lot of fun aside from all the hard work, because Taiwan and the EU have achieved much together, including holding dialogues on different subjects.

Many have asked her what she would miss most about Taiwan, and there are many things, but she would especially miss the people, Majorenko said.

Taiwanese are hardworking, innovative and always committed to serving, which is one strength, she said, adding that another is their warmth, friendliness and openness.

However, the one strength that the nation has that is undeniable is its democratic system, respect for human rights, rule of law and democracy, Majorenko said.

That is why the EU deems Taiwan a like-minded partner, she added.

With such people, democracy and human rights, the future of Taiwan is bright and bilateral relations between Taiwan and the EU will go from strength to strength, Majorenko said.

“I’m very proud to be here with such an incredible female president in Taiwan,” she added.