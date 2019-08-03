KMT’s Wang turned down Han offer

By Wang Jung-hsiang, Huang Hsin-po and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporters, with staff writer

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Wang Jin-pyng (王金平) yesterday confirmed that he had turned down an offer to be Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu’s (韓國瑜) running mate in next year’s presidential election.

Wang, who bowed out of the KMT primary prior to Han being named its winner, made the remarks in response to media queries on the sidelines of an event at National Tainan First Senior High School.

“I have said before that I will run in the election come what may; that is still true,” Wang said. “Heaven knows what will happen ... but I am a man of my word.”

Han has a large pool to pick from for his running mate and should focus on making a decision that supplements his own campaign, Wang said.

The Han campaign issued a statement later yesterday saying that Han is building party unity with “sincerity, patience and faith,” and expressed confidence that KMT leaders understand the high hopes of Taiwanese that “2020 will be a turning point in the nation’s destiny.”

In related developments, former premier Simon Chang (張善政) told Pop Radio yesterday that his presidential campaign “is at an end” and he has agreed to become Han’s convener of policy advisers.

Chang was vice premier under then-president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) from Dec. 7, 2014, to Feb. 1, 2016, before becoming premier until Ma’s term ended in May 2016.

After winning the KMT primary, Han initiated discussions with him to be part of the campaign’s policy team, Chang said, adding that he agreed to it because Han was genuinely interested in his policy ideas.

When asked whether he would agree to become Han’s running mate, Chang said he has not been approached about the issue, adding that polls suggest that former New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫) would make a “more logical pick.”

Former Hon Hai Precision Industry Co chairman Terry Gou’s (郭台銘) decision in April to take part in the KMT primary was a surprise to him, as the business tycoon had previously voiced support for Chang’s bid when he announced it last year, Chang said, adding he harbors no hard feelings against Gou.

“Considering Guo’s wealth and ties with the party, he probably had a much better chance of winning than I did,” Chang said. “Gou and Han are both unconventional politicians who would make fine presidents, so I no longer see a reason for me to run.”