Netflix, Taiwanese firms working on robotic anime series

Staff writer, with CNA

US video on-demand and production company Netflix on Thursday said at the opening of this year’s Comic Exhibition in Taipei that it is working with Taiwanese firms to produce an original futuristic robotic anime series titled Eden.

The series, which is expected to be released next year in about 190 countries, is a collaboration between Netflix, Japanese animator Yasuhiro Irie and representatives from Taiwanese computer-generated imagery production service provider CGCG Inc and 3D computer graphics provider Studio 5.

Netflix chief producer of anime Taiki Sakurai showed images from the anime at the announcement.

Eden is about a red-haired human girl raised by two robots in a future world dominated by artificial intelligence, Irie said.

The series is set thousands of years in the future in a city called Eden 3 inhabited solely by robots, according to an April 14 report by entertainment, sports and lifestyle Web site The Mix Net.

While on a routine assignment two farming robots find a human baby girl they secretly raise. The robots learn that humans are not a myth, as they had previously been led to believe, the report said.

CGCG director Peng Hsi-hao (彭喜浩) said he is excited about working with Irie, who directed the anime television series Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood that ran from April 2009 to July 2010.

“Japanese are quite professional when it comes to technical aspects and although they may have very high expectations, I am very happy to learn a lot from the whole experience,” Peng said.

Peng and Irie also shared with the audience their collaboration experiences and other technical aspects of the project.

Netflix participated in the annual comic exhibition, which welcomed more than 135,000 comic and anime fans on its opening day, for the first time this year.

The exhibition, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, runs until Monday.