Volunteers give hairdresser, 101, early Father’s Day

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff writer, with CNA

A 101-year-old hairdresser on Taipei’s historic Dihua Street (迪化街) on Tuesday celebrated an early Father’s Day with volunteers from the Huashan Social Welfare Foundation.

Born in Fuzhou, China, Lin Neng-huo (林能火) came to Taiwan more than 70 years ago with the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) government.

He set up a barbershop in his house, which he still opens from 9am to 9pm each day, Lin said, adding that the chair, hair dryer and other tools in his shop, as well as his furniture, have all been with him for decades.

As long as he has clients, he will continue working, Lin said, adding that he sees about two people each week.

Volunteers brought Lin, who celebrated his birthday on Jan. 2, a cake, as well as new bedding.

During their visit, Lin trimmed one of the volunteer’s hair.

Chen Yan-ping (陳延平), who runs the foundation’s Datong District (大同) branch, said that Lin lives a frugal life and is reluctant to replace old household items, so the foundation purchased new bedding to replace his old set to help him sleep better.

Lin had no children with his wife, who passed away 56 years ago.

He travels to China once a year to visit family, Lin said, but because he is used to his life here, he has not moved back.

Lin cooks three meals a day, with his diet mainly consisting of congee and steamed sweet potatoes, as well as side dishes.

The Taipei Department of Social Welfare told the foundation about Lin seven years ago, Chen said, adding that volunteers visit him at his home once every two to three days on average.

The foundation’s Datong branch serves 91 elderly people, more than half of whom are 80 or older, he added.