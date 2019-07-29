HAN FANS: Han supporters threaten teenager with acid attack

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Supporters of Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) have allegedly threatened to attack a teenager with acid and physically assault her after she filed a lawsuit to protect herself from abuse.

The 18-year-old surnamed Tsai (蔡) said that over the weekend she filed complaints against 107 people who she believes are “Han fans,” for defamation and public insult.

Tsai said she has received legal advice from political pundit Wang Ruei-de (王瑞德) and support from many people, but she still fears for her safety, as the personal attacks and insults have continued.

Tsai displayed comments posted on her Facebook and Instagram accounts, which said: “You will soon know what an acid attack feels like,” “Be careful when you go out at night. It’s a matter of time before we find you,” and “I want to stomp on your dog-face.”

There were other malicious comments, including death threats.

“Why are you still around? Your kind will not live beyond this summer,” one said, while another said: “You should die, you bitch!”

Recently graduated from vocational high school and preparing to attend college in the fall, Tsai earlier this month was involved in an incident at the Kuang De House of Pancakes in Kaohsiung, where she was berated by supporters of Han who were upset by a rally urging his recall.

“Han is such a good mayor, you cannot recall him. You can go die,” a woman was seen telling Tsai and the pancake shop owner in a televised report of the rally.

Tsai was harassed online after the broadcast, and was encouraged by friends and others to file a lawsuit.

The proprietor of the Kuang De House of Pancakes said that despite online attacks against his business, he would donate one day’s sales proceeds to the campaign to recall Han to show his determination to stand up against bullying.

In related news, Kaohsiung’s Zhengsing Borough (正興里) Warden Shen Hsiu-ling (沈秀玲) yesterday said that she would file lawsuits against more than 20 Han supporters who have harassed her online.

Shen has clashed publicly with Han, after heavy rain resulted in flash floods and extensive damage in her borough on July 19.

She accused Han and the Kaohsiung City Government of negligence, and failing to clean the area afterward.

“Was there serious flooding in this borough? Residents in the borough said the floodwaters receded very quickly. Why does this borough warden want to vilify us?” Han told reporters in response.

Other Kaohsiung residents supported Shen, writing: “The borough warden is right, there was flooding and damage to people’s homes in that area. Why did she get disparaged for speaking the truth?”