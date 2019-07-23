Presidential race: Tsai’s presidential election campaign team to be ready by the end of August

By Lee Hsin-fang / Staff reporter

A team is expected to be ready to run President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) election campaign at the end of next month, with former vice premier Lin Hsi-yao (林錫耀) leading the overall election strategy, while Sunflower movement leader Lin Fei-fan (林飛帆) would appeal to younger voters, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) sources said.

Lin Fei-fan was on Monday last week appointed the party’s deputy secretary-general.

Taiwan is to hold presidential and legislative elections on Jan. 11 next year.

Tsai’s campaign headquarters would likely open in October in Taipei, the sources said, adding that its overall structure would be based on four main sections: policy platform, publicity, organization and local support groups.

Campaign offices are being organized in every city and county, they said.

There would be a central office to coordinate the likely hundreds of support groups formed by industry and business sectors, the sources added.

To cut expenses, regional campaign headquarters would be established later, even though their respective campaign managers and staff would be ready next month, they said.

The three DPP deputy secretary-generals, Lin Fei-fan, Kuo Kun-wen (郭昆文) and Kao Hsing-hsueh (高幸雪), would run the publicity, organization and secretariat sections respectively, the sources said.

Lin Fei-fan would also be responsible for growing support for Tsai among younger people, while Kuo and Kao would act as spokespeople and media liaisons for their respective sections, they added.

After Tsai won the party’s primary to become its presidential candidate, the first task was to begin the preparations for setting up national and regional campaign offices, the sources said.

A campaign office is up and running near the DPP headquarters on Taipei’s Peiping E Road, at which Lin Hsi-yao and former DPP secretary-general Hung Yao-fu (洪耀福) are already organizing campaign efforts, they said.

DPP Central Standing Committee member Shen Fa-hui (沈發惠) has also joined the office, the sources added.