Han urges equal standards for media by NCC

By Ko Yu-how and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The National Communications Commission (NCC) should adopt equal standards for news media, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) said yesterday amid accusations that CtiTV News was being influenced by China.

The Financial Times in an article on Wednesday cited a source who said that CtiTV News and the China Times received calls from China’s Taiwan Affairs Office directing them on how to report the news that day.

The commission on Thursday said that it would launch an investigation into CtiTV News and the China Times.

Han said in a statement he was certain that overseas compatriots, as well as residents in Taiwan, including Kinmen, Lienchiang and Penghu counties, loved the Republic of China (ROC) and its flag.

He does not believe that the TV channel is a sellout, Han said.

The commission on Wednesday said that CtiTV News dedicated 70 percent of its airtime in May to Han.

“There are only two factions that wish to unmake the ROC — the People’s Republic of China and the Taiwanese independence faction,” he said.

With political concerns elevated over journalistic neutrality, the council has become a tool for media oppression, one that allows slander and defamation of certain candidates, while punishing positive reporting of that same candidate, he said.

“This [double standard] cannot remain,” Han said.

The commission yesterday reiterated its stance that the media and broadcasting companies should be professional and autonomous.

It is investigating the issue and if the accusations are true, CtiTV News and the China Times would be liable to provisions of the Radio and Television Act (廣播電視法), the Cable Television Act (有線電視法) and the Satellite Broadcasting Act (衛星廣播電視法), the commission said.

The case could be transferred to other authorities if breaches of the National Security Act (國防安全法) or the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (台灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例) are suspected, it said.

The commission will not acknowledge baseless and irrational accusations, acting NCC spokesperson Hsiao Chi-hung (蕭祈宏) said in response to Han’s accusations that the commission was oppressing some media firms.

Media firms should adhere to Item 2, Act 27 of the Satellite Broadcasting Act and “be sure to verify the facts and observe the principle of fairness when making news or commentaries,” Hsiao said.

Media firms should be professional and autonomous, and should not allow inappropriate political intervention, he said.

Additional reporting by Liu Li-jen