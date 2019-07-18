Restaurants close after Han fan ‘abuse’

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Two restaurants in Kaohsiung are to relocate after being targeted by supporters of Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), while the leaders of a campaign to recall Han filed legal complaints after receiving threats against them and their families.

The owner of the restaurant Sea Anglers Eatery in Gushan District (鼓山) said in a statement yesterday that his establishment has closed, as he was tired of dealing with harassment from “Han fans.”

“For all the customers who support us and believe in justice, you need not come to visit, as we are now closed,” wrote the proprietor who declined to give his name.

He promised to reopen in another location soon.

Over the past few weeks, Han supporters have been leaving bad reviews and spiteful comments about the restaurant on online review sites, and have requested that agencies conduct frequent inspections of the establishment.

“Thank you Han fans for your ardent support,” the owner said sarcastically. “We have been visited by inspectors from the National Taxation Bureau, Kaohsiung Department of Health, Environmental Protection Agency and Kaohsiung Fire Department. Customers can eat here in safety, since we have passed all the inspections.”

The Sea Anglers Eatery was one of six restaurants targeted by Han supporters after they last month backed a campaign to recall Han and said that they would not welcome Han supporters, as they create conflict with other customers.

“How did these people get trained to act like Red Guards during China’s Cultural Revolution?” the proprietor asked. “They make personal attacks, repress others, engage in political struggle, fabricate charges... This phenomenon has resulted from brainwashing.”

The other restaurants targeted include Kuang De House of Pancakes in Yencheng District (鹽埕), which closed last week, and Senfan Teppanyaki in Linya District (苓雅), which on Tuesday announced that it would relocate next month after its landlord, a Han supporter, terminated its contract.

Meanwhile, Aaron Yin (尹立) and Chen Kuan-jung (陳冠榮), conveners of the “WeCare Kaohsiung” Web site and leaders of a campaign to recall Han, filed legal complaints at a Kaohsiung police precinct.

Yin said that since their campaign began last month, “the online insults and bullying by Han fans has become more persistent and vicious. They have even threatened violence against me and my family.”

“Kaohsiung is in a climate of fear; people are afraid of bullying by Han fans, so we urge the victims to stand up and uphold their rights,” Yin said, calling on Han to reign in his supporters.