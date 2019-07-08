Indonesian regulator exhorts migrant workers to save

Staff writer, with CNA

An official from the Indonesia Financial Services Authority (OJK), which regulates and supervises the country’s banking, capital markets and other finance sectors, encouraged Indonesian migrant workers to save for their future.

OJK deputy commissioner of education and consumer protection Sarjito told an audience of about 300 migrant workers from Indonesia at a financial education program in Taipei yesterday “not to buy expensive products when you only have a limited amount of money and please save money for your future.”

Citing the industrious nature of Taiwanese workers, Sarjito told his compatriots that he hoped they would learn from Taiwanese how to be thrifty and how to avoid being self-indulgent consumers.

It is important for migrant workers to plan for their future because they would eventually return to Indonesia after working in Taiwan, Sarjito said, adding that if they planned well, they might be able to set up their own business.

Sarjito told the workers not to get tangled up in illegal or questionable investments.

“We [the OJK] have an obligation to educate them [Indonesian migrant workers] about their finances and also to remind them to be careful of illegal investment schemes,” he said.

The focus of the education is to be thrifty and manage money carefully, Sarjito said, adding that if the workers wanted to invest, they should invest in legal schemes and be wary of investments the promise very high returns, as they could be illegal or scams.

“There are quite a lot of them [scams]. It doesn’t just hit people with lower incomes, it also targets people with higher incomes,” he said.

Susiyanti, a caregiver working in Taoyuan, said that she thought the information was helpful.

“I want to open a business related to food when I return to Indonesia, so I came here to listen to the information,” she said.

Zaky Faishal, a representative in Taiwan for Indonesia’s largest bank, Bank Negara Indonesia, said that similar events were held in the past, with about 200 people attending last year and about 100 in 2017.