Union, EVA deadlocked on dealing with conflict

By Ann Maxon / Staff reporter

The Taoyuan Flight Attendants’ Union yesterday said it was unable to reach an agreement with EVA Airways due to differences in opinion over how to handle future conflicts.

The company asked the union to sign an agreement pledging to pay a fine if it defames the company, its management or shareholders by making false accusations, the union said in a statement.

Also included in the agreement is a clause pledging that it would not bully, exclude or discriminate against employees through words or actions, it said.

The terms of the proposed agreement are vague and could be used to retaliate against members in the future, it said.

The agreement also asks the union to never launch another strike during the defined period and to give advance notice before going on strike, it said.

Such terms would deprive the union of its right to strike and render it powerless, it said.

The union will agree to conditions that are equal, and pledge not to launch another strike based on the same demands in the period defined in the agreement, it said.

To show its sincerity about resolving the current dispute, the union would work with the company to ensure flights connecting Taiwan and the nation’s outlying islands continue to operate, it said.

Despite many rounds of talks, EVA is not willing to concede on its demands about ways for handling future conflict, union deputy secretary Chou Sheng-kai (周聖凱) told reporters in Taoyuan’s Nankan (南崁).

Chou said that he hoped the airline would respect the union’s stance and set down more equal conditions.

The union currently still holds the passports, mainland travel permits and employee identity cards of more than 2,200 members who joined the strike, he added.

To raise public awareness about workers’ rights, more than 30 union members will walk from EVA’s headquarters in Nankan to the Presidential Office Building in Taipei today, union representative Lin Yi-chin (林銥覲) said.

The group is to set out at 5am and arrive at the Presidential Office Building at 3:30pm, she said, adding that members of the public are welcome to join.

EVA flight attendants began their strike at 4pm on June 20 after negotiations with management broke down earlier in the day.

Additional reporting by CNA