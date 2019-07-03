New Party candidate vows to target ‘woman’ Tsai

By Chen Yu-fu / Staff reporter

The New Party yesterday officially nominated Youth Corps director Yang Shih-kuang (楊世光) as its candidate for next year’s presidential election, with Yang saying that if elected, his priority would be to have President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) “answer to the law.”

He would grant residency permits to 10,000 Chinese every year and ask Washington for a 20 percent discount on its arms sale packages, Yang told a news conference at party headquarters in Taipei.

Some people might say that the New Party just wants to make waves, but as a political party, it is obligated to nominate a presidential candidate in a society where only calls for Taiwanese independence are allowed, while calls for unification are prohibited, New Party Chairman Yok Mu-ming (郁慕明) said.

The New Party must come out with its pro-unification stance, he added.

Yang linked supporting independence to being a “woman.”

Taiwanese politicians who espouse unification or independence often do not dare transform their words into action, he said.

“I am pro-unification. I am a man. Where are the women supporting independence?” he said.

Commenting on other potential presidential candidates, he said that Tsai is a woman, Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) “is not a woman,” former Hon Hai Precision Industry Co founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) “might be a man” and Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) “is likely not a woman.”

Cross-strait tensions are at the heart of the nation’s problems, as they have not only hampered the nation’s international presence for too long, but also caused rifts in society, he said.

If elected, he would make Tsai, who is “a tumor for Taiwan,” answer to the law, he said.