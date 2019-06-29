Money raised for eco-friendly lights in Qalang Smangus

By Jonathan Chin / Staff writer, with CNA

Funds have been raised to install 260 eco-friendly lights to replace conventional lights at Qalang Smangus (司馬庫斯), an Aboriginal community in Hsinchu County’s Jianshih Township (尖石), National Tsing Hua University researchers said.

The community, located on the Central Mountain Range at an altitude of 1.5km, was the last in the nation to have electricity installed.

While the installation of streetlights was initially thought to be a blessing, large numbers of insects and even flying squirrels were dying from striking against the lamps, village chief Masay Sulung said.

Fearing harm to the environment, he ordered the village to use dimmer bulbs and limit the hours of illumination — until the university’s OLED research team offered to help.

Donations from Hsinchu City’s Shuguan Girls’ Senior High School and businesses have given the team enough to install 260 OLED lights, said Jou Jwo-huei (周卓煇), a professor of materials science who heads the team.

The goal is to phase out 100 street lights in the village and eventually the indoor lights at its 36 households, he said.

Conventional street lamps emit light in the blue-white spectrum that attracts light-seeking insects, resulting in their death by heat, exhaustion or predation, he said, adding that OLED is cool and does not emit blue light.

As OLED produces less light pollution, it would allow children to continue to see the night sky and stars, he said.