DPP chair to make US visit, meets Huang Hua

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Chairman Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) is to depart tomorrow for the US at the head of a DPP delegation of lawmakers, party officials and advisers.

During the 10-day trip, he plans to gather support ahead of next year’s presidential election.

Cho is to travel to Washington, New York, Boston and Philadelphia, where meetings have been scheduled with US representatives and influential figures from policy research institutions and think tanks, to exchange views and to discuss the current political situation in Taiwan.

It is to be Cho’s first trip to the US as DPP chairman, after assuming the position in January.

Cho is also to meet with the Formosan Association for Public Affairs and Taiwanese-American organizations, DPP spokesperson Lii Wen (李問) said yesterday.

“Cho is to deliver keynote addresses at these gatherings, as he has been invited to several events, summer camps and conventions organized by Taiwanese-American organizations,” Lii said. “Cho will thank them for their resolute support of Taiwan, and helping to safeguard Taiwan’s freedom and democracy.”

Lee Chun-yi (李俊俋), one of the DPP lawmakers in the delegation, said that Taiwanese-American organizations often hold conventions and youth camps in the summer, and always take an interest in Taiwan’s political situation.

“Cho, as the chairman, will report on what is happening in the party. We have many Taiwanese-Americans in US, and Cho will talk about party policies and direction. Cho can consolidate their support, and urge them to return to Taiwan to vote in next year’s election,” Lee said.

However, there are different factions among the Taiwanese-American community, and Taiwanese organizations in other countries.

Former premier William Lai (賴清德) challenged Tsai for the DPP’s presidential nomination, and a number of prominent Taiwanese nationalist figures backed Lai’s campaign, while others have called for smaller parties that promote Taiwanese independence to be supported instead.

Cho on Wednesday visited independence advocate Huang Hua (黃華), who has been fasting inside Taipei Main Station for more than a month.

The move was seen as a conciliatory gesture to Huang and pro-Taiwanese independence groups.

It was the second time that Cho has visited Huang since he began fasting on May 19.

Huang has only been drinking a small qunatity of fruit juice and milk each day.

The 81-year-old has said that he and several pro-green factions believe that the DPP has lost its founding ideals.

Huang was jailed for 23 years by the former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) government.

When he began his fast, Huang made public his manifesto, and asked Taiwanese to sign a petition to declare a new Taiwanese nation.

He called on pro-Taiwanese independence organizations and small parties to form a new political group, with the aim of replacing the KMT as the second-largest party after the DPP.