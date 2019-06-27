Chief of general staff given military order after nearly 50 years of service

By Su Yung-yao and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday awarded Chief of General Staff Admiral Lee Hsi-ming (李喜明), who plans to retire after nearly 50 years of service, the Order of Resplendent Banner with Special Grand Cordon at the Presidential Office in Taipei.

Tsai thanked Lee on behalf of all Taiwanese for dedicating himself to safeguarding the nation since joining the military in 1970.

Tsai said she believes that Taiwanese agree that a strong national defense is the only way to guarantee national sovereignty and the values of democracy and freedom.

As Beijing continues to expand its military capabilities, Taiwan must develop its ability to wage asymmetric warfare to deter the threat posed by China’s military, she said.

In doing so, the nation would not only ensure safety in the Taiwan Strait, but also contribute peace in the region, she added.

In April 2017, Lee became chief of general staff and worked with others to carry out an overall defense concept and improve military exercises and the preparedness of joint operations, she said.

Lee was given the military order in recognition of his efforts to enhance the military’s overall capabilities, Tsai added.

In a few days, Lee is to retire, she said, adding that she would remember the contributions made to the nation and society by each senior military officer who has retired.

Tsai also thanked Lee’s wife, saying that because of her support, Lee has been able to protect the nation and Taiwanese without reservation.

Calling it a mission that Lee “must fulfill,” Tsai said that he should exchange leading military personnel to various locations with taking care of his family and traveling with them.

Tsai concluded her speech by wishing the distinguished officer success in his retirement.

Yesterday, the Ministry of National Defense announced that six officers, including Major General Lu Kun-hsiu (呂坤修), would be promoted to the rank of lieutenant general, and 13 officers, including Colonel Wang Kuo-liang (王國樑), would be promoted to the rank of major general.

The appointments — routine promotions of general officers approved by the president — are to take effect on Monday, the ministry said.

With only 19 promotions, this is the smallest batch in the past few years, the ministry said, adding that a promotion ceremony would be held at 9am today at the Armed Forces Officers’ Club in Taipei.

Minister of National Defense Yen De-fa (嚴德發) is to preside over the promotion ceremony, which is to be attended by the president, high-ranking military officers and family members of the promoted officers, the ministry added.

Additional reporting by Aaron Tu