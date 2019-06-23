INTERVIEW: KMT’s Wang outlines case for being party’s top pick

Liberty Times (LT): Do you think that KMT Chairman Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) has put together a fair primary, despite your criticisms, and would you prefer to see him stay out of the race?

Wang Jin-pyng (王金平): How can we predict what people will do? That is impossible. We have to respect him as our chairman.

However, as I have said, this primary has been unjust and lacked impartiality because of the public personas [of some of the party’s presidential hopefuls]. This is how I feel.

I have already implored the KMT’s Central Standing Committee on numerous occasions regarding the issue, and yet the rules do not allow a genuine reflection of how strong a potential candidate is.

LT: Is former KMT chairman Lien Chan (連戰) worried about the current state of the KMT?

Wang: Yes. Lien was the first and the only person I told that I was not participating in the primary before I made the public announcement. Of course, he respected my decision and he understood that the rules of the primary were strange.

LT: Why do you often say these days that a good performance in public opinion polls does not necessarily indicate who the strongest candidate is?

Wang: Is that not the case? That is why when I met with Wu, I told him that the best performer in the polls would not necessarily be the strongest candidate. It would be better to find out who the strongest candidate truly is.

When the Kaohsiung mayoral race began, was it not Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) who was doing worst in the polls? How did he win back 150,000 votes?

Even [Taipei Mayor] Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), who is highly rated in polls, remains undecided over whether to contest the presidency. [That is because] when the presidential election takes place, every corner [of the nation] will be an electorate. Would the results of opinion polls necessarily turn into actual votes?

Things change with time.

That is why I say that in a competition you have to wait for the results, just as in baseball the outcome is not decided until the ninth inning. And there can be extra innings, which is just one example of unexpected circumstances.

LT: You have helped Han [win in Kaohsiung last year] with your time and money. Do you feel that the party’s focus on Han is a bit of a betrayal?

Wang: No, do not say that. This is about momentum. Han is doing well in the opinion polls, so everyone is focused on him. Of course everyone wants to ride that momentum and he wants to go everywhere to recruit supporters. This is totally understandable. Everyone has their own outlook and makes their own choices. I still have respect for him and wish him well.

LT: However, this momentum could change at any moment. Do others not see the big picture?

Wang: They cannot yet see it. Of course I recognize this situation, which is why my good friends spoke to me about it. Anyway, there are already people rushing to give him [Han] support, so we wish him the best.

LT: There is already support for you among grassroots KMT supporters and a petition for you to run as an independent. Is it likely you will run?

Wang: Back when I expressed my intention to join the primary, I said that for sure my name would be on the ballot, but at this point, all we can do is wait and see. It is too early to say.

Right now, I cannot say with certainty that I would not make the grade. I cannot say: “My name will not be on the ballot.”