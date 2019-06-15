Expanded Pride Month to celebrate marriage equality

By Yang Mien-chieh and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

This year’s Gay Pride Parade on Oct. 26 is to be bigger than ever to celebrate Taiwan becoming the first nation in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage, the Taiwan Tongzhi Hotline Association said on Thursday.

The association said it plans to hold multiple events throughout October, which is Taiwan’s LGBT Pride Month.

“The results we enjoy today are not just due to the efforts of the LGBT community and rights supporters, but also because there are many straight friends who are willing to support us,” the association said.

The nation’s LGBT community has seen a historic amount of people willing to “come out” since referendums were held on the topic in November last year, it said.

Online and in person, people persuaded their friends and family to vote for referendums No. 12 and 14, it said.

Referendum No. 12 asked: “Do you agree that the right to persons of the same sex to create a permanent union should be guaranteed by an institution other than marriage as defined by the Civil Code?” while No. 14 asked: “Do you agree that the right to marriage of persons of the same sex should be protected by legislation under the chapter on marriage of the Civil Code?”

Since same-sex marriage was legislated, many couples have accepted interviews and have been drawing attention to the LGBT community, the association said.

It called on all supporters of LGBT rights to attend pride events and allow Taiwanese to understand more about the community, which is why this year’s pride has the theme “Together, Make Taiwan Better.”

“We hoped to express that LGBT people are your friendly neighbors, and helping or supporting friends in the community will create a society without disrespect or discord,” it said.

The association has also asked 14 groups focused on transgender issues, same-sex families, women, religion, education, AIDS and equal rights to attend the parade.

The groups are to hold workshops, exhibitions, parades and documentary screenings on their respective issues throughout October, it added.