Chunghwa Telecom to offer satellite service until 2022

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Chunghwa Telecom has been given permission to continue offering its satellite communication service until 2022, due to an increase in demand, the National Communications Commission said yesterday.

The nation’s largest telecom has since May 21, 2012, been permitted to offer its satellite communication service through satellites owned by Thuraya, a United Arab Emirates-based regional mobile-satellite service provider, the commission said.

Thuraya’s two satellites cover communication services in 142 countries in Europe, Asia and Africa, and resolve problems caused by inadequate mobile coverage, it said.

Users of the satellite service can also access the service using a satellite mobile phone, which weighs less than 200g, the commission said.

Mobile phone users cannot receive signals in some mountainous areas, because it is difficult for telecoms to build base stations there, but people participating in outdoor activities and rescuers can use satellite services to communicate in emergency situations, it said.

The number of people accessing the company’s satellite communication service has grown from 1,600 in 2016 to 2,700 so far this year, commission data showed.

Most of the users are emergency responders from government agencies, the commission said.

In other news, the commission said that it would next month make public an amendment to the Regulations for Administration of Mobile Broadband Businesses (行動寬頻管理規則) to facilitate the release of 5G licenses next year.

By law, the commission must allow for a two-month public consultation period when amending the regulations, it said, adding that it is likely to start accepting applications for the 5G license auction near the end of September.

The commission must review the business plans from interested bidders first, it said, adding that the auction could begin soon after the commission publicizes the list of bidders that have qualified at the beginning of December.

The 5G auction should be completed by the end of January next year, the commission said.

Earlier this week, the Executive Yuan announced the nation’s 5G action plan.

The government is to spend NT$20.46 billion (US$650.97 million) from this year to 2022 to support the development and testing of 5G technology.