Navy dismisses pair over video

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Two sailors serving on the Kidd-class guided missile destroyer ROCS Kee Lung have been dismissed after footage was leaked allegedly showing the two having sex onboard the warship, naval officers said yesterday.

An investigation was launched after a video was circulated online containing images of what appears to be a male and female sailor engaging in sexual activity, and a committee of supervising officials was convened to review proceedings, the Naval Fleet Command Headquarters told a news conference.

“After deliberation, it was decided that the two would receive two major demerits each and would be dismissed from service,” it said. “A review will also be conducted regarding responsibility and possible negligence of their service unit.”

The two were dismissed for breaches of the Armed Forces Disciplinary Maintenance Regulation (國軍軍風紀維護實施規定) and Gender Code of Conduct for Military Personnel (性別分際), the Naval Fleet Command Headquarters said.

Media reports said that the video showed the two in the ship’s engine room and that after being seen by other crew members aboard the Kee Lung, it circulated among social circles and to members of other branches of the military.

The incident follows the dismissal of a Republic of China Navy captain surnamed Tang (唐), who commanded one of Taiwan’s Cheng Kung-class frigates, after Tang was accused of having an affair.

Also last month, a navy officer surnamed Lu (呂), who was captain of a Chi Yang-class frigate, was relieved of his command after allegedly taking advantage of a female naval ensign and staying overnight with her at a motel.