HIV testing kits available online

Obtaining a rapid HIV self-testing kit has become more convenient, with online orders now available for collection at local convenience stores, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said on Friday.

There are two types of rapid testing kits, one that tests saliva and the other blood, and people can purchase them at designated locations or have them sent to the convenience store of their choice, CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said.

Previously, the blood testing kit could only be bought at 408 designated locations nationwide, leaving the saliva kit as the only one available to be ordered online and collected at a convenience store, he said.

The rapid self-testing kit costs NT$200, but there is an additional NT$45 charge for delivery to convenience store chains Family Mart, OK Mart or Hi Life, the centers said.

The rapid HIV testing kit can be purchased online at: otc.cdc.gov.tw.

Those who purchase the kit online would receive a free packet of condoms and lubricant, Chuang said, adding that the offer would be valid for purchases at any of the designated locations until June 30.

People who engage in unprotected sex should take an HIV test at least once every year, and those with multiple sex partners should take the test once every three to six months, the centers said.

Without treatment, an HIV infection develops into AIDS.

A total of 1,992 new cases of HIV were reported among Taiwanese last year, and there were 1,091 AIDS cases the same year, CDC statistics showed.