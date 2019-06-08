FDA previews new rules on hair product warnings

By Wu Liang-yi and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday published a preview of regulations on warning labels on hair products that are to take effect on July 1, 2021.

The agency made the announcement following an amendment to the Cosmetic Hygiene and Safety Act (化妝品衛生安全管理法) mandating additional warning labels on hair products, such as advising users of perm, dye and color removal products to avoid contact with skin and that such products should be used once a week at the most.

Existing regulations only cover products that do not require heating, but the amendments cover perming products, the agency said.

Dyeing and perming harm the hair, Taiwan Dermatological Association spokesperson Huang Yu-hui (黃毓惠) said.

Dyes penetrate the cuticle and enter the cortex, and if followed by perming, could badly damage hair, Huang said.

There should be a week between dyeing and perming, she said, adding that stylists usually remind people to space out product use.

Any breach of the act could result in a maximum fine of NT$1 million (US$31,827), FDA official Huang Wei-sheng (黃維生) said.