Tzeng Chin-fa wins at photo awards

By Cheng Ming-hsiang and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Tzeng Chin-fa (曾進發) has won two golds and one silver at the Moscow International Foto Awards, which were announced on Monday.

Tzeng won gold for his Tree of Life series and Seabirds on the Ice of Hokkaido in the Advertising category’s Travel and Tourism subcategory, and a silver for Dances Afterimage in the Events category’s Sports subcategory.

In the Tree of Life series, which was taken on a trip to Xiapu County in China’s Fujian Province in 2016, the setting sun shines on a beach, which has drainage patterns resembling two trees.

In three of the photographs, fisherwomen are seen carrying their catch on their shoulders.

For Seabirds on the Ice of Hokkaido, Tzeng braved temperatures as low as minus-30°C as he traveled from Japan on an icebreaker to capture rare images of Steller’s sea eagles (Haliaeetus pelagicus) on their early morning hunt.

Through photography, he hopes to depict the complexity of emotions and engage in a dialogue with viewers, said Tzeng, who also writes poetry.

His experience as a creative director at an advertising agency before he began photography seven years ago made it easier for him to learn how to structure images, he said.

The key to photography is to develop a “photographer’s eye” by exploring and reading, he said.

During a “training of the soul,” greed, anger and ignorance are removed, and their absence is reflected onto the work, rendering the photographer better able to present a “return to nature,” he said.

Tzeng is to be recognized by the Miaoli County Government on Tuesday next week.

The winners of this year’s awards are to be displayed at the Moscow Photocenter in Russia from June 19 to 23, Moscow International Foto Awards organizers said.