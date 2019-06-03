DPP aims to pass legislation during provisional session

By Lee Hsin-fang / Staff reporter

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) plans to pass six pieces of legislation, including a draft foreign repatriation management and application act, and approve the nomination of four grand justice candidates in a proposed provisional legislative session, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Saturday.

The regular legislative session ended on Friday and the DPP caucus aims to hold a provisional legislative session later this month.

The caucus hopes to pass proposed amendments to the Act for Industrial Innovation (產業創新條例), the Factory Management Act (工廠管理輔導法), the Income Tax Act (所得稅法) and the Customs Import Tariff Act (海關進口稅則), the source said.

Proposed amendments to the Referendum Act (公民投票法) are expected to be the only item of discussion that is political in nature, they said.

DPP and opposition lawmakers are at loggerheads over whether people should be required to present their national ID cards when signing a referendum petition.

DPP Legislator Chiang Chieh-an’s (蔣絜安) proposal, which is nearly identical to the Executive Yuan’s version, has advanced to a second reading, the source said, adding that both versions include the ID requirement to prevent the names of deceased people from being used in petitions.

The draft foreign repatriation act aims to mitigate risks facing China-based Taiwanese firms that plan to transfer capital back home amid an ongoing trade dispute between the US and China, they said.

According to the Executive Yuan’s version, companies that repatriate their earnings in the first year of the act’s promulgation would be given a preferential tax rate equivalent to 8 percent of the repatriated amount, while those that do so in the second year would be taxed 10 percent of the repatriated amount, the source said.

Companies that invest the repatriated money in certain industries would be eligible to reclaim half of the tax they paid, they said, citing the draft act.

Proposed amendments to the Act for Industrial Innovation seek to extend by 10 years the duration of tax benefits for firms that invest in 5G network technologies or smart machinery.

Proposed amendments to the import tariff act would lower tariffs on a dozen Japanese imports, including sake.

Draft amendments to the Income Tax Act seek to introduce a tax deduction of NT$120,000 per person for people who use long-term or home care services.

However, people in the high-income bracket would not be eligible for the deduction.

Executive Yuan spokeswoman Kolas Yotaka said that the Executive Yuan would respect the Legislative Yuan’s decision on which bills to review, expressing the hope that bills that would benefit the economy, such as the repatriation bill, would be passed in a provisional session.

Lawmakers are also expected to approve the nomination of Judicial Yuan Secretary-General Lu Tai-lang (呂太郎) and three others as grand justices, the source said.