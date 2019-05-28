Freeway section in Changhua County shut today for drill

Staff writer, with CNA

The section of the Sun Yat-sen Freeway (Freeway No. 1) between the cities of Changhua and Yuanlin in Changhua County will be closed until noon today as part of the five-day Han Kuang exercises that began yesterday, the Ministry of National Defense said.

Aircraft are to practice emergency takeoffs and landings from 6:15am to 7:35am on the freeway section, the ministry said.

It is the first freeway-based drill as part of the annual exercises since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took office.

Each designated emergency runway on the freeway is nearly 3km in length, the Freeway Bureau said on Sunday, adding that road maintenance, including resurfacing, was carried out for the exercises.

Southbound lanes on the Changhua-Yuanlin section and the southbound ramp on the Puyan Interchange are to be closed again from 10pm tonight until 6am tomorrow for restoration work, the bureau said.

Motorists should take Provincial Highway 19 instead, it said.

F-16V jets, indigenous Clouded Leopard armored vehicles and two guided-missile frigates will take part in this week’s exercises, the ministry said.

Exercises in Pingtung County on Thursday would be open to the media and will include attack helicopters, Thunderbolt-2000 missiles and several models of armored vehicles.