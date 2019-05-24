Objections raised to Ministry of Defense plans for wreckage

By Cheng Ming-hsiang and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Ministry of National Defense has halted plans to recover the wreckage of a U-6A Beaver that crashed in Miaoli County in 1978 pending the outcome of discussions with Aboriginal groups.

Piloted by air force Major Liu Chuan-chi (劉傳集) and Captain Chen Kao-tsai (陳高才), crashed in forested hills about 500m from Siangtian Lake (向天) in Nanjhuang Township (南庄), killing Liu and injuring Chen, the ministry said.

The plane has never been reclaimed because of the rugged terrain.

The site came to attention recently after hikers came across the wreckage, which has been christened “the Beaver sleeping on the mountain.”

Pao Cheng-hao (包正豪), dean of Tamkang University’s College of Global Development, early this month visited the site with Liu’s widow, Huang Yun-chu (黃雲珠), and other family members to conduct a ceremony to guide Liu’s spirit to his grave.

The ministry announced that it was seeking Liu’s admission to the local Martyr’s Shrine and plans to erect a commemorative plaque for Liu at Longcheng Base, where the 601st Air Cavalry Brigade is stationed.

The ministry said that it planned to remove the wreckage to symbolically end Liu and Chen’s mission, but local Saisiyat objected.

Donghe Village (東河) Warden Feng Mu-chi (風木基) said that residents witnessed the crash and have sought to preserve the site since then.

“We have blazed trails to the site so people can pay their respects, so it is considered a part of the life and memory of the village,” Feng said.

“Hopefully, the wreckage can remain where it is to serve as a historical marker,” Feng said.