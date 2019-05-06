Quake photograph posters to face charges, CIB says

Staff writer, with CNA

Two people who shared a photograph that they claimed showed earthquake damage to a road in Taipei City are facing charges for “causing public panic,” the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) said yesterday.

A woman surnamed Lai (賴) and man surnamed Wang (王) have been questioned by police for an April 18 posting on social media of a photograph with the caption: “Massive cracks appear on Songren Road in Taipei” after a magnitude 6.1 quake hit eastern Taiwan, the bureau said.

City engineers later confirmed that the photograph showed asphalt filler applied to the road during previous maintenance work, but the “cracks” post had already caused panic among netizens, police said.

Lai claimed she only forwarded the photograph, the bureau said.

Wang admitted taking the photograph after the quake and posting it without verification, not realizing the legal consequences, it added.

The two might be charged with breaching the Social Order Maintenance Act (社會秩序維護法), which prohibits spreading rumors that undermine public order, and is punishable by detention of not more than three days or a fine of up to NT$30,000.