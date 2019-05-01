INTERVIEW: President a disappointment: ex-DPP member

Taipei Times: You termed the DPP Central Executive Committee’s decision to delay the party’s presidential primary as the “last straw that broke the camel’s back” in your decision to quit the party. Why would you describe it that way?

Michael Tsai (蔡明憲): The practice of holding presidential and legislative primaries has been in place in the DPP for more than two decades. The rules were set and people competed fairly and openly — that, is the value of democracy.

In a departure from the past practice of beginning the presidential primary process in July or August, the committee this time finalized the timetable as early as mid-February, with registration to start on March 18.

That it moved forward the timetable so much smelled of something wrong, as if it was made under the promise that only President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) would be running in the primary, leaving other potential aspirants with little time to prepare.

President Tsai has tried hard, yet has fared poorly in polls over the past one or two years, and it showed in the results of the local elections in November last year.

Following the big defeats, many people, including me, had hoped that the president would engage in introspection and review what the DPP administration has failed to do well in its governance, as well as the public’s grievances and complaints.

However, we see that she has done very little of that, even nothing. She has said that she has done a lot and well, and it is just that people do not know how to follow.

Is it right to put the blame on the public? That I cannot accept.

[Former premier] William Lai (賴清德) apparently sent party headquarters into a panic when he registered for the primary, because he enjoyed a high approval rate in [media] polls. Tsai would surely lose if party headquarters were to stick to the original timetable of conducting polls one month after the primary registration period closed.

DPP headquarters has since [Lai’s registration] changed the schedule twice.

The first time I could understand, because President Tsai was overseas making state visits, but the second time was wrong — it was clearly tailored for President Tsai. It was because she only has a 20-something percent approval rating and today still lags behind Lai by nearly 15 percentage points. So the committee, in support of her, changed the polling schedule.

Democracy means being fair, reasonable and respectful, but the decision by DPP headquarters and the committee has been unfair to other contenders, as well as unreasonable and disrespectful to tradition.

Over the past few years in particular, with President Tsai at the party’s helm, I have been very disappointed with her.

From 2012 to 2016 when she was DPP chairperson, it was normal for her to want to appoint people from within her inner circle. However, they should be very objective and reasonable in making suggestions that reflected the opinions of the public.

If the people in her inner circle are all “yes, sir, yes, ma’am” types, that would be problematic for her decisionmaking.

For example, then-president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) in 2012 wanted to abolish compulsory military conscription and institute an all-volunteer force instead. That was wrong, in my opinion, in light of Taiwan’s military capability, national defense and security in the face of China’s threats.