Police officer sacked after being detained for drugs

By Wang Kuan-jen, Cheng Ching-yi and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporters, with staff writer

The administrator of the Taipei Police Department’s Facebook community group was sacked on Monday after being detained on Sunday for allegedly dealing drugs.

Hsu Po-cheng (許博程), 34, who had been the administrator of “Taipei Police” (台北波麗士) for two years, was known for his 2011 police public relations micro-film.

Officers from Zhongshan Precinct’s Zhonglun Station saw Hsu allegedly trying to sell narcotics to a contact in an alley about 8pm on Sunday, and when they stopped him, they found a 10mg bag of amphetamine on his person, police sources said.

They did not know Hsu was also in the police, the sources said.

The Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office later released him on a bail of NT$10,000.

Hsu was a member of Zhongzheng First Precinct’s criminal investigation unit, but had been on secondment to the department’s public relations office because of his expertise in social media, the police department said.

Hsu’s conduct caused material harm to the reputation of the police and justified immediate and swift disciplinary action, it said.

He was given two major demerits and dismissed from the force, it said.

Hsu is a graduate of Central Police Academy, where he earned a degree in crime prevention and correction, and he enjoyed making and editing films, sources said.

Hsu’s secondment to public relations had been approved by then-Taipei Police commissioner Chen Jia-chang (陳嘉昌), and he had produced multiple public relations shorts for the department, they said.

Additional reporting by Chien Li-chung