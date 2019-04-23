Police hunting for father suspected of killing his kids

By Tseng Chien-ming and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, staff writer and CNA

New Taipei City police were yesterday looking for a man, surnamed Wu (吳), who is suspected of murdering his two children at their residence in the city’s Taishan District (泰山).

On Sunday, first responders were called to the scene by Wu’s estranged wife, who had entered the apartment in search of their children, after he failed to return them as per their custodial agreement and to respond to her calls, the New Taipei City Police Department said.

The bodies of the children, a girl of 10 and a boy of seven, were found respectively on the top and bottom bunk of a bunk bed, each with a blanket pulled over their faces, police said.

Although the exact cause of death is pending until autopsies could be performed, preliminary examinations indicate that the children had died of suffocation, police said yesterday.

Footage reviewed by investigators showed that Wu left their house alone on a scooter earlier that night and his mobile phone was switched off, they said.

In the following hours, Wu hailed a taxi and proceeded north to Cianshueiwan (淺水灣) in Sanjhih Township (三芝), where he was last seen walking toward the beach, police said.

Law-enforcement authorities have broadened the search for the man to include nearby areas, such as Tamsui (淡水) and Linkou (林口) districts, police said, urging Wu to surrender.