Three Taiwanese drug suspects wanted in Vietnam

Staff writer, with CNA, HANOI

Three Taiwanese have been placed on a wanted list in Vietnam on suspicion of involvement in a drug trafficking ring, Vietnamese media reported.

The Tuoi Tre newspaper said on its Web site yesterday that Vietnamese police broke the drug trafficking case last week, finding more than 700kg of drugs and arresting several Vietnamese suspects, while three Taiwanese who were allegedly involved had fled the country.

Vietnamese police have issued a fugitive warrant for the three Taiwanese, seeking international assistance to arrest them, the report said.

On the wanted list are 43-year-old Lin Sheng-hsiun, 41-year-old Lin Kun-jund and 21-year-old Ho Yu-Hsiang, the report said.

On Wednesday last week, police seized 23 bags containing about 700kg of drugs found beside a highway in Ouynh Luu, Nghe An Province, in central Vietnam, the report said.

Police picked up the drugs and arrested several Vietnamese suspects, including a 28-year-old man surnamed Nguyen, who used to work in Taiwan, it said.

Nguyen told police that he was hired this year by Taiwanese visitors to Vietnam as an interpreter, the report said.

Last month, the Taiwanese again hired Nguyen, this time to rent a warehouse for them in Vietnam, it said.

Nguyen told police he initially thought the warehouse was to store speakers and that the three Taiwanese were in Vietnam to perform maintenance work on them, the newspaper reported.

However, after it was reported that police on Monday last week had seized about 600kg of drugs stored inside speakers in Vinh City, also in Nghe An Province, he said the Taiwanese told him to hire some other workers to get rid of the devices, the report cited him as saying.

Police found the drugs two days later, the report said.

The three Taiwanese suspects fled Vietnam on Monday and Tuesday last week, the report said, adding that Vetnamese police have stepped up their efforts to find the source of the drugs.