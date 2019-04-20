Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

EARTHQUAKE

Injured tourist still critical

A Malaysian who was severely injured during Thursday’s magnitude 6.1 earthquake in Hualien County has regained consciousness, but remains in critical condition, Hualien Tzu Chi Hospital said yesterday. Choo Yip Chean, 40, was struck by falling rocks on a hiking trail at the Taroko National Park. Rescued and airlifted to hospital, Choo was diagnosed with rib fractures, a collapsed lung and a blood clot in his pleural cavity, Tzu Chi Hospital deputy superintendent Chen Peir-rong (陳培榕) said, adding that Choo’s condition remained critical, but was “heading in an optimistic direction.” Meanwhile, a 54-year-old Taiwanese woman, surnamed Ma (馬), who was also injured on the same trail, had no life-threatening conditions, the hospital said. A total of 17 people were reported injured in the quake, the Central Emergency Operations Center said.

WEATHER

Sunset to align in Taipei

The sunset is to align with two streets in Taipei from late this month to early next month, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday in a news release detailing its second forecast of sun alignments across the nation this year. The first round of sunsets are to be visible from Friday next week to April 30 facing west down Emei Street. On the first day, it is to be visible from 5:58pm to 6:18pm, while each day thereafter is to become earlier by three minutes. The next alignments are to occur from April 29 to May 3 down Zhongxiao E and W roads, from 5:59pm to 6:09pm on the first day. The best time to take a photograph, weather permitting, is in the middle of the 10-minute period, the bureau added. People hoping to photograph the moment should wear dark glasses to protect their eyes, it said. The next alignment is to take place in Taichung’s Dajia District (大甲) in about the middle of next month, it said.

EDUCATION

Singapore cuts med schools

A plan by the Singaporean government to reduce the number of overseas medical schools it recognizes starting in January next year would leave National Taiwan University’s (NTU) College of Medicine as the only Taiwanese school on the list. At present, medical graduates of NTU and Chang Gung University are qualified to practice medicine in Singapore, along with degrees from 158 other medical schools around the world. The Singaporean Ministry of Health on Thursday announced that the “number of overseas medical schools with registrable basic medical qualifications will be reduced from 160 to 103,” effective from Jan. 1 next year. Chang Gung University vice president Chen Jan-kan (陳君侃) yesterday said his school was likely removed from the list because few of its graduates have gone to Singapore to practice medicine.

CHARITY

Notre Dame donations urged

The French Office in Taipei urged Taiwanese to help restore the historic Notre Dame Cathedral, which was partly destroyed by fire on Monday, by sharing links to four French government-designated institutions or foundations that accept donations. The four are: Centre des Monuments Nationaux, la Fondation Notre-Dame, la Fondation du Patrimoine and la Fondation de France. “We thank all the Taiwanese who expressed their emotion and support in the wake of the fire that devastated parts of Notre Dame in Paris,” the office said in a Facebook post. It added that the French government designated the four institutions so that people who wish to help can donate in a transparent and secure manner.