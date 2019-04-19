Tainan school tops Yong Pin Design Award picks

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff writer, with CNA

Students from the Tainan University of Technology received 158 nominations for the Yong Pin Design Award at this year’s Golden Pin Design Awards, the most of any university.

Shih Chien University followed with 62 nominations, while China University of Technology received 50. Organizers received 6,315 entries from 137 departments across 65 universities.

A total of 822 entries made it to the final round, which is to be on May 3 at the 38th Young Designers’ Exhibition at the Taipei World Trade Center. The winners are to be announced at Exhibition Hall 1 on May 5.

This year, organizers added a new category — Social Design. Thirty-two works from 692 entries were selected to be considered for the inaugural prize.

Social design requires students to think about and solve problems systemically, said Agua Chou (周育如), convener of the Social Design category.

This year, there was a clear increase in entries that involved software or interactive design, said Cowper Wang (王宗欣), the convener of the Digital Multimedia category.

Many submissions introduced new concepts of service, Wang said, adding that he hoped more students would approach their designs from the perspective of branding and think about how to more precisely communicate their message.

The diversity of this year’s submissions was a testament to the creativity of up-and-coming designers, organizers said.

Designed by Asia University’s Chang Ya-chu (張雅筑) and Liu Yi-chun (劉怡均), Point to Paper (點到為紙), nominated in the Product Design category, is a portable Braille printer that does not require electricity.

Nominated in the Visual Communication category, Five-Star School Lunch (午星級學堂) is a paper placemat designed by Fu Jen Catholic University’s Huang Yu-hsuan (黃宇璇), Lee Yu-ying (李昱潁) and Yu Ssu-wen (于思文) to educate elementary-school students about nutrition.

Also in the Visual Communication category, Elementary School Science Textbook Makeover (國小自然課本改造計畫), designed by National Taiwan University of Arts’ Tseng Shih-han (曾詩涵), Pan Hsuan-ying (潘宣穎), Kuo Chia-hui (郭嘉惠) and Lee Yu-hsuan (李育萱), aims to increase students’ interest in learning through hands-on experiments.

Anicca (尋日無常), nominated in the Fashion Design category, is by Shih Chien University’s Anya Su (蘇暐棋), who designed a series of elegant, yet avant-garde outfits to represent the ordinariness and impermanence of life.