Police arrest man after he allegedly licked child’s feet

By Hsu Kuo-chen, Su Meng-chuan and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporters, with staff writer

A man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly licking the feet of an eight-year-old girl in a store elevator, the Taichung City Police Department said on Tuesday.

The suspect, identified as a 20-year-old surnamed Wei (魏), allegedly carried out the act while he was alone for six seconds with a stranger’s child, police said, adding that the girl escaped after the elevator doors opened.

After learning of the incident, the girl’s mother — who was shopping at the store — saw the suspect and cried out for help, police said.

A store employee, manager and two customers chased Wei and tackled him, holding him until officers arrived, police said.

The suspect confessed that he had acted on impulse, police said, adding that they found that he has two prior convictions, one for theft and another for child harassment.

Regarding the latter, police said that Wei was accused of kissing a stranger’s child on the calf and ankle in April 2016, for which he was detained for 40 days.

The Taichung District Prosecutors’ Office has released the suspect from custody while it investigates the case, police said.

Taichung-based psychiatrist Yu Wen-chih (游文治) said that pathological fetishism is defined as being aroused by specific objects or parts of the anatomy and losing self-control when encountering them.

Pathological fetishism is a form of obsessive compulsive disorder and the condition could result in difficulties maintaining a stable, long-term and intimate relationship or holding a job, Yu said.

Additional reporting by Yang Cheng-chun