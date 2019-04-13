Four products, one carcass found to have swine fever

Staff writer, with CNA

Four more Chinese pork products and another pig carcass found in Kinmen County have tested positive for African swine fever, the Central Emergency Operation Center for the disease said on Thursday.

The products that tested positive for African swine fever included a pack of sausages that was sent for testing on March 26 after being found in a bin at Shuitou Pier in Kinmen, the center said.

The other infected products included a second pack of sausages and a pack of cured ham that were found in a bin at Taichung International Airport, it said.

They were dumped by a passenger who flew in from Macau and were sent for testing on March 27, the center said.

A pack of dried pork jerky was also found to be infected on being sent for testing March 31 after it was found in a bin at Kaohsiung International Airport, it said.

Samples were sent to the Council of Agriculture’s Animal Health Research Institute for testing and found to contain sequences of gene fragments identical to those of the virus strain in China, the center said.

Since October last year, 40 pork products from China have been confirmed to contain the virus — one in October, two in November, four in December, 11 in January, 11 in February, five in March and six in April, statistics on the center’s Web site show.

The pig carcass infected with African swine fever was found on a beach in Kinmen on Monday.

It was sixth dead pig to wash ashore on Taiwan’s outlying islands.

Kinmen is just 6km from Xiamen in China’s Fujian Province.

Also on Thursday, a 48-year-old Chinese national surnamed Yeh (葉) was repatriated after failing to pay a NT$200,000 (US$6,477) fine for attempting to bring a single sausage into Kinmen, a Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine official said.

Chen Ping-tsai (陳炳財), the agency’s Kinmen Inspection Station head, said that the sausage, which weighed 30g, was found in Yeh’s luggage, after the passenger disembarked from a ferry that arrived from Xiamen.

As of Sunday last week, 118 outbreaks of African swine fever had been reported in 28 Chinese provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities, and about 1 million pigs have been culled, according to data published on the UN Food and Agriculture Organization’s Web site.