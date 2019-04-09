AVIATION: Tigerair to launch direct flights to Palawan Island

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Tigerair Taiwan yesterday said that on June 7 it would launch direct flights from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to Puerto Princesa International Airport on Palawan Island in the Philippines.

This would be the budget airline’s third direct service to the Southeast Asian nation, following a direct service to Kalibo International Airport on Boracay Island launched on Tuesday last week and another to Mactan Cebu International Airport in Cebu that began at the end of last year.

Palawan is between Mindoro Island and Malaysia’s North Borneo.

It is reputed to be the last pristine land in the Philippines and has attracted visitors and scuba divers from around the world with its diverse fauna and flora, the airline said.

Puerto Princesa International Airport offers a convenient transport service for people to access the tourist attractions around the island, it said.

The airline said three flights would depart from Taoyuan every week, leaving at 1:15pm on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays, while return flights would leave from Puerto Princesa at 5:05pm on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

To celebrate the launch of the new service, the airline said that it will offer a limited number of discount tickets, with a one-way ticket costing NT$399 before tax.

The discount tickets would be available to book between 10am tomorrow and 11:59pm on Thursday, the airline said, adding that people purchasing the tickets must travel between June 7 and Oct. 18.