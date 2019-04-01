Fighter jets scrambled as Chinese planes cross median line

Staff writer, with CNA

The air force scrambled fighter jets yesterday when two military aircraft from China crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, according to the Ministry of National Defense.

The Taiwanese jets intercepted two Chinese J-11 fighter planes when they crossed the median line, ministry spokesman Major General Chen Chung-chi (陳中吉) said.

The Chinese fighter planes entered Taiwan’s southwestern airspace at 11am and retreated to the west side of the median line after they were issued a radio warning, the ministry said in a statement.

According to local media, the incident triggered a 10-minute standoff between the Taiwanese and Chinese warplanes.

Air force officer Wang Chun-hsiung (王純雄) said that Taiwan’s military has standard procedures for dealing with such incidents and would dispatch surveillance units if Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s air defense identification zone or cross the median line in the Strait.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Twitter that the Chinese war planes’ “intentional, reckless and provocative action” violated a long-held tacit agreement by crossing the median line.

“We’ve informed regional partners and condemn China for such behavior,” it said.