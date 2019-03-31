Care advised as measles spread in region

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) yesterday confirmed a case of measles imported from China and advised people to watch out for symptoms, as reported cases have risen across the region.

The patient, a Taiwanese businessman in his 30s, visited Shanghai and Suzhou City on Feb. 20 to 27, the CDC said, adding that he developed a fever, cough and rash after returning home and was hospitalized on Mar. 8.

He tested negative for measles-specific antibodies, but had the cough for about three weeks after being discharged, the CDC said.

The man sought more treatment on Mar. 22 and tested positive for measles on Friday, the centers said, adding that he most likely became infected in China.

The man did not take public transportation or visit public spaces during the incubation period, but a nurse who treated him in the hospital tested positive for measles on Thursday, which the centers thought she likely contracted from her patient.

Thirty-eight measles cases have been reported so far this year in Taiwan. Twenty-one cases were contracted domestically, including 12 people who were exposed to confirmed measles cases, while 17 cases were contracted in other countries: Seven people became infected in Vietnam, five in the Philippines, two in China and one each in Indonesia, Japan and Myanmar.

According to the centers, an increasing number of cases have been reported in the region: Hong Kong as of Friday had 32 cases this year, surpassing annual totals for the past four years; Macau as of Thursday had 26 cases, surpassing annual totals since 2000; and Japan as of Mar. 17 had 319 cases, the highest total for the same period since 2009.

People are advised to maintain good hand hygiene and coughing etiquette, especially in public and crowded places, and to consult a doctor about getting vaccinated at least two to four weeks before traveling to areas with measles, the centers said.