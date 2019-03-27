Two charged with growing cannabis worth NT$10m

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Two men have been charged with growing cannabis plants after raids in Taichung and Pingtung.

Taichung prosecutors yesterday questioned the men, surnamed Chen (陳), 30, and Kuo (郭), 32.

They were arrested in terms of the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act (毒品危害防制條例), with Chen being detained and Kuo released with travel restrictions.

A total of 57 cannabis plants, along with 396g of dried cannabis with an estimated street value of NT$10 million (US$324,492), were seized at Chen’s residence in Taichung, the bureau’s 8th Investigation Corps said.

Kuo was arrested at his residence in Pingtung and was transferred to Taichung for questioning by prosecutors.

Chen told prosecutors that he has smoked cannabis for 10 years and was quoted as saying: “Cannabis is good stuff, I love smoking it.”

“We wanted to cultivate cannabis plants. It is not to make money, but to promote this good stuff,” he said.

Kuo has been a close friend since their university days, which was when they started smoking cannabis, Chen said.

The operation started last year after they ordered English-language books and magazines on how to cultivate the plants, as well as information on cannabis communities and culture in other nations.

Bureau officials said that they were surprised that Chen’s plants were derived from only four original seeds through the application of plant cloning techniques.

Chen had set up an automated hydroponics system to control the temperature, humidity, fertilizer and nutrient supply, as well as other growth conditions, they said.

“I bought dried cannabis to smoke and it happened to contain four seeds, which I sprouted to grow four plants,” Chen was quoted as saying.

Chen allegedly said that he was responsible for the main operation, while Kuo helped supply fertilizer, nutrients and some of the equipment.

Both suspects said they did not intend to sell the cannabis for profit and that it was for their own personal consumption.

The raids were conducted by the Criminal Investigation Bureau in conjunction with local law enforcement units.