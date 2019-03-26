Hsinchu man not responsible for death after fight

By Tsai Chang-sheng and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Hsinchu County prosecutors have said they would not seek homicide charges against a man who last year had an altercation with another man, who died about one hour after the incident.

The man surnamed Lo (羅) argued with the other man surnamed Chung (鍾) after he felt the latter took too long using an ATM that Lo was waiting to use, police said.

The two allegedly engaged in an argument that led to a physical altercation, police said.

The Institute of Forensic Medicine performed an autopsy on Chung’s body and found that his aorta had ruptured, which sent him into shock, leading to his death.

His death was determined to be due to natural causes, police said, adding that they would only pursue charges against Lo for inflicting bodily harm.

The incident occurred at 8:40pm on July 11 last year at a convenience store on Hengshan Township’s (橫山) Jhongfong Road.

Camera footage showed the men arguing inside the store and hitting each other after stepping outside, police said.

The footage showed Lo hitting Chung on the side of the head, on his left shoulder, on his left eye and on the right side of his nose, they added.

After leaving the store, Chung went home before heading to his younger brother’s workplace, where he collapsed at approximately 9:30pm, and was rushed to hospital by his brother, police said.

Family members filed a formal complaint with police, saying that Chung’s attack on Lo had raised his heart rate, causing his aorta to rupture, killing him.

They sought charges of inflicting bodily harm leading to death, police said.

However, an investigation determined that the two incidents were not connected, due to the amount of time between the altercation and Chung’s aneurysm.

Lo also did not use any weapons against Chung and did not appear to hit him with enough force to cause death, police said.

Police cited the doctors who conducted the autopsy as saying that recessive aortic aneurysms of the type Chung had are typically caused by high blood pressure, smoking or hereditary disease.

When the wall of the aneurysm grows too large it ruptures, often leading to fatal bleeding, doctors were quoted as saying.

Chung’s aneurysm was due to a pre-existing condition, and the rupture occurred while he was in his brother’s office, not when the altercation happened, they said.