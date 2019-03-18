Fatty diets leading to erectile problems in younger men

By Fang Chih-hsien and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Erectile dysfunction linked to higher obesity rates is increasingly prevalent among men in their 20s and 30s in Taiwan, E-Da Dacheng Hospital urologist Wang Chii-jye (王起杰) has warned.

Excessive consumption of fatty and calorific foods by men in that age group has resulted in higher obesity rates, which is correlated to erectile dysfunction, the Kaohsiung-based physician said on Thursday.

His department has treated patients as young as 17 for the problem, which is usually associated with older men, he said.

An overweight high-school student sought treatment after finding himself unable to perform, despite his and his girlfriend’s “best efforts,” Wang said.

A physical found that the teen’s overall blood cholesterol and “bad” cholesterol levels were 300 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dl) and 200mg/dl respectively, compared with the standard of 200mg/dl and 130mg/dl, he said.

Cholesterol plaque had clogged the teen’s penile blood vessels, throttling blood supply to the organ, he said.

The quantity of fried chicken the teen said he ate and the limited amount of exercise he got were unhealthy, Wang said.

The teen was prescribed medication to lower his cholesterol and low dosages of vasodilators, such as Viagra and Tadalafil, as well as exercise, Wang said.

“As most cholesterol-lowering drugs only reduce the volume of cholesterol in the blood, exercise is crucial for removing the cholesterol that has already accumulated on vascular walls,” he said.

Male sexual wellness is a reflection of overall health, and the most common complaints were erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation and hormone deficiency, the urologist said.