Lantern Festival postcards a big hit

By Lo Hsin-chen and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Pingtung County Government yesterday announced plans to take additional orders for postcard sets featuring one of this year’s more eye-catching Lantern Festival exhibits, titled “Goddess of the Sea,” due to its popularity during the festival.

The county government said that the additional reprints would be a set of four different postcards of the exhibit, including a version utilizing a grating technique, as well as scraping, 3D and fluorescent versions.

The grating technique allows owners to see the exhibit in both day and night mode, while the scraping version allows owners to “color” the relief of the exhibit printed on the postcard in gold, it said.

The fluorescent version allows owners to see different versions of the exhibit in darkness or under a light.

The county government said it commissioned National Pingtung University Department of Cultural and Creative Industries head Yeh Chin-chia (葉晉嘉) to design the set of postcards.

The county government initially ordered 5,000 sets, but it decided to order more after interest was sparked following a Facebook broadcast by Pingtung County Commissioner Pan Men-an (潘孟安).