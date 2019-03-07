Exhibition and concert to memorialize novelist

By Wan Yu-chen and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

To mark the 34th anniversary of novelist Yang Kui’s (楊逵) death, more than 50 works of art by his granddaughter, Yang Ching (楊靜), are on exhibit at the Yang Kui Literature Memorial Museum (楊逵文學紀念館) in Tainan’s Sinhua District (新化).

The works include 12 ink wash paintings depicting evening dresses with flowers such as roses, jasmine and tree peonies. Each painting in the series represents a month of the year.

The exhibition also features a set of three paintings of blue-and-white porcelain.

Yang Ching used ink made from coffee grounds in the paintings.

Viewers who have already seen the paintings said that they still gave off a faint coffee aroma.

In the background, she added the lyrics to singer-songwriter Jay Chou’s (周杰倫) 2007 song Blue and White Porcelain (青花瓷).

She also experimented with diluted ink, tea leaves and other materials to create a vintage look, but the colors did not fit her aesthetic, Yang Ching said.

Soy sauce, which she also tried, is a processed product and would have made the paintings more susceptible to mold, she added.

In the end, she decided to use the “most natural” type of coffee — black coffee — to replace regular, store-bought ink, she said.

Apart from the exhibition, which runs through March 28, the museum is to host a concert on Saturday at 2:30pm to honor Yang Kui, Sinhua District Office Director Wu Chin-hsi (吳金喜) said.

The concert, which Yang Kui’s family members are to attend, is to feature performances by the Taiwan Mandolin Ensemble, as well as students from Dasin Elementary School and Sinhua Elementary School, he said.