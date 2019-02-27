Chunghwa Post building logistics park in Taoyuan

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Chunghwa Post’s planned logistics park in Taoyuan’s Gueishan District (龜山) would facilitate the development of cross-border commerce and meet private corporations’ need for rapid postal services, the company said yesterday.

An increasing number of Taiwanese entrepreneurs in China are returning to Taiwan in light of trade tensions between the US and China, and Taoyuan has become one of their favored destinations to re-estabish their operations, Chunghwa Post said.

A 186.43-hectare site near National Taiwan Sports University Station (A7) on the Taoyuan Mass Rapid Transit System is ideal for business development, it said.

The area already houses the Hwa Ya Technology Park, Gueishan Industrial Zone, Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital and Chang Gung Health and Culture Village, it said.

The postal company has in the past few years been working on transitioning into a logistics firm, and the park would serve as a platform for logistics services and cross-border commercial service operators.

Advanced facilities inside the logistics park would be able to handle mail and packages more efficiently, the company said, adding that it would assign a team in the park to pick up mail and packages from different business operators in the area.

The company needed to find a bigger site to accommodate mail-handling facilities as its daily mail and packages have reached 30 tonnes on average, it said.

Chunghwa Post has scouted possible locations in New Taipei City’s Linkou (林口), Wugu (五股) and Shenkeng (深坑) districts before settling on Gueishan, which offers better transportation infrastructure, it said.

The 17-hectare logistics park is in an industrial development zone designated by the Ministry of the Interior, the company said.

It will have five buildings: a logistics center, a northern Taiwan mail-handling center, a postal information center, a postal training center and a business service center, the company said. The logistics center — the main building — is to be completed by 2021.

The mail-handling center, which would be connected to the logistics center by an overpass, would be equipped with new package separation machines, automated guided vehicles and other automated machines, the company said.

These facilities would not only help increase the number of mail and packages handled, but would also help sort packages more than 2.5 times faster than before, it said.

Mail and packages from the logistics center can be directly transported to the northern Taiwan mail-handling center through a conveyor belt, which would cut processing time by two hours, the company said.

Officers from the Customs Administration, the Bureau of Animal and Plant Inspection and Quarantine, and the Bureau of Standards, Metrology and Inspection would be stationed in the park to accelerate the package-handling process, the postal company said.

The park would also have a dispatch office for inbound and outbound mail, a bonded warehouse, and a warehouse for import and export goods as well.

The company added that it would work with the Taoyuan City Government to jointly develop the business service center.

It is looking for investors for a shopping mall project, office leasing management and offering leisure and entertainment businesses, Chunghwa Post said.