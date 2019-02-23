Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with agencies

WEATHER

Mercury to fall further

A cold air mass affecting the nation is forecast to continue, with temperatures expected to fall further today and tomorrow, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday. The cold air was moving southward, it said, adding that daytime temperatures in northern Taiwan yesterday fell to 17°C to 18°C, down from about 23°C a day earlier, with nighttime temperatures of 13°C to 14°C. In central and southern areas, highs yesterday were 24°C to 30°C with low of 15°C to 17°C at night, it said. Meanwhile, Typhoon Wutip was about 3,360km east-southeast of Taiwan’s southernmost tip as of 2am yesterday, the bureau said. The storm was moving in a west-northwesterly direction toward Japan and is unlikely to affect Taiwan directly, it said.

DIPLOMACY

Delegation lands in St Lucia

Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) yesterday was to attend events to mark St Lucia’s 40th anniversary of independence as President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) special envoy after departing from Taiwan on Wednesday evening. Su and his delegation embarked on a seven-day trip, during which they are also to meet with top St Lucian officials, including Prime Minister Allen Chastanet, Senate President Jeannie Giraudy-McIntyre and House Speaker Andy Daniel, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. Su is also to attend a groundbreaking ceremony for the Hewanorra International Airport redevelopment project, which is financed with a loan from Taiwan. St Lucia celebrates its Independence Day on Feb. 22, the date in 1979 when it became an independent state of the Commonwealth of Nations.

CRIME

Brother suspected of murder

The Keelung Police Bureau yesterday said it suspected that a squabble between two brothers led to an apparent homicide. A man surnamed Chen (陳), 44, called police yesterday morning saying he had killed his younger brother, police said, adding that when officers arrived at their home, they found the older Chen holding a knife splattered with blood and muttering to himself, while the younger brother, 42, lay dead in a bedroom with multiple stab wounds. Chen was saying: “Why does he not work? It bothers me,” police said, adding that both men had a history of mental illness. Forensic evidence indicated that the younger brother was stabbed in the bathroom before he was dragged to the bedroom, where he bled to death, police said. Preliminary investigations suggest that the suspect was angry because his brother was unemployed, frequently drunk and was physically abusing their sexagenarian mother, who also lives at the home, police said.

SOCIETY

Gay surrogacy event planned

The world’s largest “boot camp” to help gay men become parents is to stage its first Asia event in Taipei next month to address demand for surrogates in the region, organizers said on Thursday. New York-based non-profit Men Having Babies stages events around the world to provide advice and support to LGBT people who want to become parents and plans to stage its first annual Asian event on March 9 and March 10. “We have been witnessing over the last three years a growing interest from Asia — mostly Chinese — intended parents coming to the United States for surrogacy,” Men Having Babies founder and executive director Ron Poole-Dayan said.