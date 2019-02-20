Officials find, praise teen for life-saving CPR on fallen man

Staff writer, with CNA

A 16-year-old last week saved the life of a man who passed out while jogging in New Taipei City.

The New Taipei City Fire Department on Sunday asked the public on Facebook for help finding the teen, who performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the man who had taken ill while jogging at Beixin Elementary School in Sindian District (新店) on Friday.

Just one minute after the 51-year-old man, surnamed Tsai (蔡), collapsed at 9:16pm, the teen rushed to him and began performing CPR, the department said.

Although an ambulance arrived in about four minutes, the teen continued to perform CPR under the direction of the ambulance crew, who meanwhile prepared an automated external defibrillator, it said.

The CPR, which was performed for a total of about 13 minutes, and the defibrillator were critical in saving Tsai’s life, the department said, adding that he was rushed to a hospital soon afterward.

However, the teen left without identifying himself, so the department issued its request on Facebook to find him.

After about an hour, a netizen identified the teen as Cheng Yu-chung (成育中), an avid soccer player, the department said.

Cheng’s father later also replied on Facebook, after some people who had seen the teen’s photographs on the fire department’s Facebook page asked him whether it was his son.

Cheng — a freshman at Hwa Hsia University of Technology — did not think his actions were a big deal and was astonished that the fire department was looking for him, his father said.

Cheng said that he was playing soccer when he found Tsai, adding that he learned how to perform CPR in junior-high school, but it was the first time he performed it on a real person, so he was nervous.

The department praised Cheng and presented him with a thank-you certificate, while Tsai’s family also expressed their gratitude to him.