Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

CRIME

Arrest in strangulation case

Police yesterday arrested a man suspected of strangling his girlfriend to death, dismembering the body and throwing it into a field in Tainan. The man surnamed Wu (吳), 30, told police that he had strangled the woman surnamed Chang (張), 42, during an argument over their relationship on Jan. 8, the Tainan City Police Department’s First Precinct said. The suspect told them that he cut the body into six pieces, which he stuffed into plastic bags and tossed into a field of tall grass in eastern Tainan, police said. On Thursday last week, Chang’s son reported her missing. Police said they found the woman’s remains in the field on Friday. Wu has been arrested and is to be handed over to the Tainan District Prosecutors’ Office, pending an autopsy, police said.

ENTERTAINMENT

German orchestra on tour

The youth symphony orchestra from Georg Friedrich Handel Gymnasium, a high school in Berlin, is to tour Taiwan for the first time from Tuesday to Saturday next week. The orchestra and Taiwanese-German flutist Liu Shih-cheng (劉士誠) are to perform in Tainan, Hsinchu, Taipei and New Taipei City, the school said. The orchestra is to play works by Ludwig van Beethoven, Wilhelm Richard Wagner and Edward William Elgar. Orchestra director Knut Andreas said the members are excited about the tour and look forward to interacting with Taiwanese audiences.

AIRLINES

Pilots agree to CAL strike

Taoyuan Union of Pilots members have voted in favor of a strike, possibly during the Lunar New Year holiday, unless China Airlines (CAL) agrees to a compromise over pilots’ working conditions, the union said on Friday. Any strike would target CAL, after a motion to that effect was approved by members during a union meeting, union leader Chen Pei-pei (陳蓓蓓) said. The pilots are demanding better pay, additional rest hours and greater pilot autonomy. Negotiations between unions and airlines last year ended in a partial consensus, after a proposed strike was approved, but other issues were left to be addressed by further talks. Since then, CAL has repeatedly demanded that pilots sign documents that would effectively nullify the strike decision, the union said in a statement. CAL accused the union of sabotaging negotiations, and called on pilots to put the rights of passengers first and engage in talks with management based on realistic demands.

DIPLOMACY

Ko planning US trip

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) is slated to visit the US in March as part of ongoing efforts to promote city-to-city exchanges and boost interactions with Taiwanese expatriates. Ko plans to visit New York on March 16, where he is to hold a “casual” seminar to exchange views with Taiwanese students on March 17 or 18, city government deputy spokesman Chen Kuan-ting (陳冠廷) said on Friday. On March 19 or 20, Ko is to give a speech in Washington, with the venue yet to be decided, before heading to Atlanta on March 21 to mark the 40th anniversary of the city’s sisterhood ties with Taipei, Chen said. On March 22, Ko is to proceed to Boston, where he plans to meet representatives from the biotechnology industry and attend a banquet with Taiwanese expatriates, he said. Ko’s visit is to conclude on March 23 and he is to leave from New York, arriving in Taiwan the following day, Chen said.