Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

KAOHSIUNG

Health ambassador picked

Chen Chao-long (陳肇隆), a leading expert on liver transplants, on Monday said that he has agreed to serve as Kaohsiung’s “healthcare ambassador,” to promote the city’s medical sector to the world. An honorary superintendent of Kaohsiung Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, Chen said that Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) on Friday asked if he was interested in taking on the role. “If it means doing good for Kaohsiung, then I’m up for it,” he said. Chen performed the first successful liver transplant in Asia in 1984 and performed the first living donor liver transplant in the nation in 1994. He has published more than 270 scientific articles and has lectured at nearly 200 international conferences. He also trains surgeons at home and abroad. Kaohsiung Chang Gung Memorial Hospital has carried out more than 1,830 liver transplants, including 115 on foreign patients who visited Kaohsiung for the procedure.

FOREIGN RELATIONS

Paraguay delegation visits

Taiwan expects to work hand in hand with Paraguay to advance bilateral trade and investment, and develop public infrastructure to create a win-win situation for both countries, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said on Monday. Tsai made the pledge while welcoming a visiting delegation led by Silvio Ovelar, president of Paraguay’s Chamber of Senators. Visits to Taiwan by Ovelar, the delegates and other Paraguayan friends of Taiwan have contributed to deepening the friendship between the two countries over the past 61 years, Tsai said, adding that her administration is committed to enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade, investment and infrastructure based on talks she had with Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez during his state visit in October last year.