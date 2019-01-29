Home / Taiwan News
Tue, Jan 29, 2019 - Page 3　

Air force highlights secret North Yemen operations

COLD WAR CONDITIONS:More than 1,000 Taiwanese were sent on missions to support the Yemen Arab Republic over 10 years, following a Saudi request

By Lo Tien-pin and Jonathan Chin  /  Staff reporter, with staff writer

A rug is yesterday displayed at a special exhibition at the Republic of China Air Force Museum to commemorate the Dahan Task Force’s operations in Yemen.

Photo courtesy of the Republic of China Air Force Museum

A secret military mission to Yemen by the air force is commemorated with a special exhibition at the Air Force Museum that opened on Saturday, 40 years after Taiwanese troops were deployed to help North Yemen forces.

The now declassified military aid program, which the air force conducted from 1979 until 1990, began with a request from then-diplomatic ally Saudi Arabia to aid its ally, the Yemen Arab Republic, which had no ties with Taiwan, a Ministry of National Defense official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

North Yemen at the time was engaged in a rivalry with the People’s Democratic Republic of Yemen, which it fought during a brief war in 1972.

The countries in 1990 formed the Republic of Yemen, but strife returned to the region in 2017.

The air force denies ever flying any combat missions over Yemen.

In what was known as the Great Desert Program (大漠計畫), the air force deployed more than 1,000 personnel — including pilots and ground crew — to assist and advise the North Yemeni air force, until Saudi Arabia withdrew its diplomatic recognition of Taiwan, ending the program, the official said.

Many participants in the program would rise to prominent military and civilian positions, including Deputy Minister of National Defense Shen Yi-ming (沈一鳴) and former Civil Aeronautics Administration director-general Billy Chang (張國政), the official said.

The exhibition features records and documents, as well as uniforms, insignia and photographs from 200 veterans who participated in the mission, the official said.

On the opening day, the Air Force Academy presented a commendation of gratitude to personnel involved in the mission on behalf of the armed forces.

