Taipei confirms its first serious enterovirus case

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

A two-year-old child was the first person this year to experience serious complications due to an enterovirus infection, the Taipei Department of Health said on Friday, urging people to take precautions amid heightened enterovirus activity.

The department said the child and was immediately hospitalized after seeking treatment for a fever and an oral ulcer on Jan. 4.

On Jan. 6, the child was not walking steadily, was sleepy, was experiencing involuntary twitching of the muscles and had a rapid heart rate, so was admitted to an intensive care unit, the department said.

The Centers for Disease Control confirmed that the child was diagnosed with Coxsackievirus A10, but has now recovered and has been discharged from hospital.

An average of 1,115 enterovirus cases have been reported in Taipei each week for the past three weeks, breaking the epidemic threshold of 1,000 cases per week and indicating that enterovirus activity is high.

Health department official Ou Chia-ling (歐佳齡) said enteroviruses spread through contact with the respiratory secretions, saliva and feces of infected people, so washing hands with soap and water, and frequently sterilizing surfaces such as classroom desks and chairs, toys, door handles and recreational facilities can reduce the risk of infection among family members or at nurseries.

Children under five years old are more likely to experience serious complication, so people should wash their hands thoroughly and change into clean clothes before interacting with young children, and try to avoid taking them to crowded public places, the department said.

It said people in Taipei who observe early signs of complications should immediately seek medical treatment at one of 10 designated hospitals.

The clinics are: National Taiwan University Hospital, Taipei Veterans General Hospital, Tri-Service General Hospital, Taipei Medical University Hospital, Mackay Memorial Hospital, Cathay General Hospital, Shin Kong Wu Ho-Su Memorial Hospital, Taipei City Hospital’s Heping Fuyou or Yangming branches, and Taipei Municipal Wanfang Hospital.